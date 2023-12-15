Christmas cheer is taking over Northern Grampians with decorations aplenty

Christmas has arrived early in Northern Grampians Shire, with timely decorations bringing joy to the community in the lead up to the holiday season this year.
The council worked hard to ensure that the municipality has been tastefully decorated, with new decorations carefully selected to reflect the overall spirit of the season.
In response to community feedback, the council increased the available spend and directed staff to ensure that quality durable decorations were purchased with the aim of ensuring long-term use.
New banners were designed using the Discover Northern Grampians branding that was launched by the council earlier in the year and a collection of Christmas wreaths were placed around St Arnaud, Stawell and Halls Gap.
The St Arnaud tree was purchased in 2021, the Stawell tree was purchased in 2022, and a new tree for Halls Gap was purchased this year.
"We received feedback from the wider community about the importance of decorations and the role that they play in creating cheer," said Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor, Rob Haswell.
"This year we were inspired by the magical atmosphere of Christmas and the knowledge that families will come together across the shire, many returning to their hometowns from far and wide, to celebrate.
"We wanted to create an atmosphere that the whole community could be proud of. The spirit of festivity in each of our towns is inspirational and the effort that individuals and businesses put into their homes and storefronts is marvelous."
Cr Haswell also noted the Stawell Christmas Tree has been moved for 2023 to the roundabout at the intersection of Main and Wimmera Streets.
Also, A wreath has been placed at the St Arnaud Town Hall that Cr Haswell says 'suits the history of the building'.
Smaller wreaths have also been placed throughout the municipality.
Locals can also interact with the large ornamental gift box picture frames to take an 'elfie with a view of the Grampians in the background.
"It makes for a great family photo," said Cr Haswell.
It is expected that decorations will continue to be used in future years and alternated around the shire.
Council also reminds those enjoying the Christmas decorations to spread the Christmas cheer in Northern Grampians by sharing your 'elfie image on social media and tagging @discovernortherngrampians and #discovernortherngrampians
