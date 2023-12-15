The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Christmas cheer is taking over Northern Grampians with decorations aplenty

John Hall
By John Hall
December 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas has arrived early in Northern Grampians Shire, with timely decorations bringing joy to the community in the lead up to the holiday season this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.