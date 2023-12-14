The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

23 Childe Street, Stawell

By House of the Week
December 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
23 Childe Street, Stawell
23 Childe Street, Stawell

3 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car

  • 23 Childe Street, Stawell
  • $360,000 - $375,000
  • LAND: 610 square metres (approx.)
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell 03 5358 3939
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: Saturday, 10am - 10.30am

Located only a block from Stawell's CBD, this home is a true gem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.