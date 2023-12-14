18 Jennings Street, Stawell

In a central location, and boasting beautiful street appeal, this property is the epitome of comfort, style, and practicality.
There is a generously sized lounge, filled with natural light from a large north-facing window.
The open-plan living area seamlessly connects to a recently renovated kitchen, equipped with modern appliances and ample bench and storage space.
There are good-sized bedrooms, each with built-in robes, and a study nook.
The bathroom showcases floor-to-ceiling tiles, a large walk-in shower, a timber vanity with twin basins, and a freestanding bathtub.
There's also a renovated laundry, covered entertaining area accessible from the sunroom, a secure backyard, a raised deck with a fire pit, and a garden shed.
