Property of the Week

18 Jennings Street, Stawell

By House of the Week
December 15 2023 - 8:30am
18 Jennings Street, Stawell
18 Jennings Street, Stawell

3 Bed | 1 Bath | 3 Car

  • 18 Jennings Street, Stawell
  • $390,000 - $420,000
  • AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
  • CONTACT: Adam Walker 0417 105 012
  • INSPECT: Saturday, 9.15am - 9.45am

In a central location, and boasting beautiful street appeal, this property is the epitome of comfort, style, and practicality.

