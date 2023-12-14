Festive glow lights up Stawell for annual Christmas Light Competition

Stawell's December nights are alight in Christmas cheer as the big man in the red suit starts tuning up his sleigh.
Christmas is only days away but another big night awaits for some, as a crack team of Christmas light connoisseurs from the Stawell CWA will hit the road to judge the 2023 Christmas Light Competition.
"There's lots of brilliant displays right across stawell," said Stawell CWA branch treasurer, Jess Maffescioni.
Entries closed for the event on Tuesday, December 12, and judging will take place on Thursday, December 14.
The CWA have picked up the annual Christmas tradition for the first time in 2023, taking over from the Stawell Lions Club.
"We're all very keen Christmas enthusiasts," said Ms Maffescioni.
"We didn't want to see the town and the community miss out on the information around how and where to see all the beautiful Christmas light displays."
The competition has 24 entrants that stretch across the length and breadth of Stawell with three prizes, donated by Mitre 10, on offer to the best displays.
