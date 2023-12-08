The Stawell Times-News
Melbourne Students Experience Wildlife Hands-On at Halls Gap Zoo Camp

December 8 2023 - 6:00pm
The Halls Gap Zoo received several extra pairs of hands recently as Melbourne's Templestowe College brought 20 students to the Grampians for their annual Zoo Camp as part of the school's annual 'Zoo camp'.

