Melbourne Students Experience Wildlife Hands-On at Halls Gap Zoo Camp

The Halls Gap Zoo received several extra pairs of hands recently as Melbourne's Templestowe College brought 20 students to the Grampians for their annual Zoo Camp as part of the school's annual 'Zoo camp'.
Zoo Camp is a tradition for the school's 'Working With Animals' program.
The program see the school run three separate camps for students, Turtle Camp, Farm Camp and Zoo Camp.
For seven years, the school has camping and exploring in the Grampians for Zoo Camp, while also volunteering at the Halls Gap Zoo.
"I signed up for zoo camp after hearing lots of positive feedback about it from the people around me," said Templestowe College student, Sophia.
"I heard about feeding giraffes, holding meerkats and patting dingoes, which all seemed exaggerated to me. But when we got to the Zoo I realised there was no exaggeration in what people were saying at all.
"One of my favourite moments at the Zoo was working in the wombat enclosure, with Bean, the wombat, who was trying to climb into the wheelbarrows as we worked."
Another student, Annalise, wasn't expecting much when she signed up for Zoo Camp, but admitted to being proven wrong when she arrived.
"One of the highlights of zoo camp was getting to do a meerkat encounter, which meant I got to feed and pat the meerkats which is one of many good memories I have from camp," she said.
"I also loved going on the hikes, and getting to talk to new people I wouldn't have talked to otherwise. Zoo camp will definitely be one of my highlights for all of high school."
Students volunteered at the zoo from 9am until 3pm each day of camp and after finishing at the zoo, they spend the rest of their day exploring the national park, checking out spots like the Pinnacle, Hollow Mountain, Venus Baths, Mt Chitaqua and Mackenize Falls.
Zoo Camp student, Oliver, said while learning how the zoo operates was great, there was plenty more for him to enjoy on camp.
"I loved the hikes we went on everyday and the incredible views at the top," he said.
"I also enjoyed sleeping under the stars at the sleep out on Thursday night. Zoo camp was overall really fun and I would definitely go again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.