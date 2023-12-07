The Stawell Times-News
Lovely low-maintenance abode

By Stawell
December 8 2023 - 8:30am
3 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car

  • 6 George Mitchell Square, Stawell
  • $310,000
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate 5358 1300
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: Saturday, December 9, 11 - 11.30am

This well-presented family home, with a large shed, has been upgraded into a very comfortable and appealing package.

