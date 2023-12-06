Navarre cricketers relishing under 13s rebirth after decade long dormancy

Inspired by the heroics of the Australian Men's National Team's World Cup win in India, the Navarre Cricket Club's under 13 side has been on a roll.
Reborn after a dormant 13 years, and donning their own arrangement of the famous green and gold, the Navarre cricketers have surged into fourth place on the Grampians Cricket under 13's ladder.
A tough start for the side saw them face defeat against Tatyoon Gold and Swifts/Great Western, although they did claim the points after Halls Gap forfeited in the second round.
The side is now on a run of form, having claimed two wins from its last two games, separated by a round abandoned due to heavy rain.
Landsborough locals, Archer Crouch and Charlie Parker have been heading Navarre's charge through the 2023/24 summer season.
Navarre's under 13's assistant coach, Paul Parker said Archer's height, strength, skill and determination are great assets to his bowling.
"Archer is blessed with speed with his bowling," Paul said.
Paul described Charlie as a gritty batsmen, having not been dismissed in any of his side's opening six games.
Determination runs deep in Navarre's under 13 side as evident in George Greenway's journey to the pitch this summer.
After suffering a broken leg, George spent much of the last 12 months in a wheelchair or on crutches.
But, burst into the game upon his return to that starting XI, with two run outs in the field, as well as two wickets off his own bowling.
Making up the rest of the Navarre line-up is Morgan Greenway, Sam Greenway, Henry Small, Riley Hope, Charlie Hope, Phraze Dougherty, Zeke Jamieson, Finn Evans, Kenna Lorusso, and Ned Ezzard.
The side is coached by Cory 'Now listen up you young lads' Hope with Paul, Gary Hannett and Geoff Jamieson serving as assistant coaches.
