Breaking myths: The true value of buying from your local butcher vs supermarkets

Local butchers pride themselves on providing premium meats and unrivalled personal service. Picture Shutterstock

In an era of rising costs and busy schedules, the local butcher shop has quietly maintained its presence, offering a unique and authentic shopping experience that goes beyond what's found in the fluorescent-lit aisles of a supermarket. The age-old debate of where to purchase your meat-local butcher or supermarket-continues, and it's time to dispel some myths surrounding this choice.

Local butchers pride themselves on providing premium meats and unrivalled customer service. In this article, we'll explore the true value of buying from your local butcher versus supermarkets and uncover the myths that have overshadowed the butcher's significance.

Myth 1: Local butchers are expensive

Some shoppers believe that local butcher shops are pricier than supermarkets, making them less accessible for everyday meat purchases.

The truth: It's important to compare apples to apples, or if you prefer, steaks to steaks. While the initial price per kilogram at a local butcher shop may sometimes seem higher, you're paying for quality and expertise that supermarkets can not match. Additionally, when you shop at a local butcher, you can enjoy competitive prices on locally sourced produce. In the long run, you'll find that the value of buying from your local butcher is far superior.

Myth 2: Supermarkets are more convenient

In today's fast-paced world, convenience is often the name of the game. Many believe that supermarkets win in terms of accessibility and hours of operation.

The truth: While supermarkets may have extended hours, local butcher shops offer a unique shopping experience that is worth a short trip. Knowledgeable butchers provide expert guidance, personalised recommendations, and a level of customer service that you won't find at your local grocery store. Many local butchers also have same-day online ordering and delivery, bringing convenience right to you.

Myth 3: Supermarkets have better food safety

Concerns about food safety and hygiene often come into play when deciding where to buy meat. Some believe that supermarkets have stricter safety standards.

The truth: Local butcher shops are held to the same rigorous safety and hygiene standards as supermarkets. In fact, local butchers with trained professionals are often far cleaner than supermarkets. Your local butcher's commitment to quality and safety is unwavering, guaranteeing that you receive the meat of the highest standards.

Myth 4: Supermarkets offer more variety

Supermarkets often boast about the variety of meat cuts and products they offer, suggesting that they have something for everyone.

The Truth: Your local butcher has mastered the art of meat cutting, offering specialty cuts from the whole animal. Experienced butchers are always ready to assist you in finding the perfect cut for your culinary creations - all you need to do is ask.

Skilled and experienced butchers can provide just the cut and the quantity of meat you need. Picture Shutterstock

Myth 5: Supermarkets are more environmentally friendly

It's not uncommon to hear that supermarkets are more environmentally responsible due to their large-scale operations.

The truth: Local butcher shops often source their meat from local suppliers, reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation. Additionally, their focus on quality over quantity means less waste and a more sustainable approach to meat consumption.

Why have we taken the time to debunk age-old myths about butchers vs supermarkets?

Affordable, premium meats with the expertise to match Supreme convenience, including online ordering and free delivery The absolute best in food quality and safety in every product Incredible variety, using the entire animal for the full gamut of quality cuts A commitment to environmentally friendly practices