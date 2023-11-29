Confidence kickstart: 6 ways to cultivate & maintain self-belief

The the confidence kickstart with six ways to cultivate and maintain self-belief. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



It's important to feel confident in life. When we're confident, we exude the feeling. Projecting confidence can open many doors in life - new jobs, new relationships, new friendships and new opportunities. Getting ahead of the pack can be challenging if you feel self-doubt, anxiety and other negative emotions. These can dampen your chances of success in all areas of your life.

But what's the magic ticket to achieving a sense of confidence? Like most things that benefit you in life, it can take some work and strategic maneuvering to achieve. Luckily, this helpful article will share the confidence kickstart, and you'll learn six ways to cultivate and maintain self-belief. Read on to learn more.

Consider plastic surgery

You should consider plastic surgery in Melbourne if your physical appearance is holding you back. Even if you're not actually bad-looking, you can sometimes feel bad about your appearance. A sagging tummy, an ageing face, and small (or overly large) breasts can all hinder your self-belief and sense of confidence.



You'd be amazed at what a great plastic surgeon can achieve. From a tummy tuck to lip filling to a facelift or even a breast augmentation or reduction, you will leave the procedure looking (and feeling) a million bucks.

It's worth mentioning that plastic surgery, like all forms of surgery, has inherent risks. Ensure that you enter into any procedure fully informed of the risk profile. Your plastic surgeon can guide you through this process, so don't be afraid to ask any questions that come to mind.

Practise affirmations

Affirmations are positive statements you can utter daily that can help you boost your confidence and sense of self-belief. Part of feeling confident and great about yourself is a mindset - and a positive mindset can be challenging to cultivate. Practising daily affirmations can kickstart your confidence and assist you in feeling better about who you are as a person.

Here's a list of some positive affirmations to say regularly to yourself. You might say these while getting ready for work in the morning, driving to work or while in the shower:

I am enough

I am strong

I am proud

I am confident

I can handle anything

I believe in myself

I'm a winner

You can do it

You've got this

Some people like to say their affirmations facing themselves in the mirror. This can be an excellent way to build a positive self-image as you tell yourself what you want to believe.

Consider seeing a professional

Sometimes, seeing a qualified psychologist, therapist, or counsellor can help if you're feeling particularly blue or down about yourself. These mental health professionals are expertly trained to assist people with their goals, including increasing confidence and self-belief.



Therapy, in particular, can be great at unpacking some of the untrue core self-beliefs you have about yourself. Sometimes, these beliefs stem back to childhood trauma or experiences. For instance, if you felt rejected by your parents as a child, you may have an intense fear of rejection. This may hinder your ability to form lasting and meaningful relationships, either platonic or romantic.

Engaging in therapy can assist you in unlearning some of the negative self-beliefs you may hold about yourself and begin to feel more confident.

Practise self-care

If you don't regularly engage in self-care, you may feel down about yourself or lack confidence. This is especially prevalent if you have a stressful job, a busy family life, or tension in your relationships. Regular self-care can be an excellent way to de-stress, and you can begin to feel better about yourself by relaxing.

There are various ways you can practice self-care. Some people like to play board or card games alone or with others. This is a fun social activity that can help you unwind. Other people prefer a hot bath, with a glass of wine and some snacks. It's worth mentioning not to rely too heavily on alcohol to de-stress, as this can become problematic.

For others, camping, hiking or fishing is a great stress reliever. The trick is to find something you enjoy that relaxes you and gives you a deep sense of fulfillment.

Cut out toxic relationships

If you have any relationships in your life that don't amplify you, empower you or make you feel confident, you should consider cutting those people out of your life. This may sound harsh, but toxic people can affect your wellbeing and confidence.



For instance, a gaslighting or abusive partner can keep you feeling weak and powerless. Even a friend who always gossips or won't return your calls or texts is not worth keeping. You may feel hesitant about this step, but trust yourself and the process - you'll definitely feel better without these vibes in your space.

Set and achieve goals

One way to kickstart your confidence is to set and achieve goals. These don't have to be mammoth. For instance, is there a messy room in your house? Setting a goal to clean and tidy that room is a great short-term goal that can begin to build your confidence.



You might have been procrastinating about something at work, for instance. Setting a small goal to achieve this task and tackling a more significant project can help increase your self-belief and confidence.

A confident conclusion