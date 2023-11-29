Serums, oils, and creams: A beginners guide to layering skincare products

When it comes to looking after your skin, a good skincare routine is essential. Picture Shutterstock

When it comes to looking after your skin, establishing a good skincare routine is essential. But with so many different serums, oils and creams on the market, it can be difficult to know where to start!

If you're a complete beginner who is new to skincare, following a step-by-step guide on how to apply and layer your skincare to get the most out of your products will help you immensely.

For our beginner's guide to layering skincare products, just read on!

Step 1: Choosing the right skincare products for your complexion

Choosing the right products for your skin begins with identifying your skincare concerns. Do you have dry, flaky or dull skin? Or is it on the oilier side?



Whether your complexion needs to be brightened up, given a fix of deep hydration, or mattified through oil control, understanding your skin type will help you choose the most effective skincare products for you.

Try visiting a dermatologist or beauty therapist who will analyse your skin type and make recommendations based on your results. Often, skin specialists will recommend products that contain specific ingredients that are tailored to treat certain skincare issues.



For example, a professional beautician may recommend peptides for skincare, particularly if your skin is dull, dry and ageing. For younger skin, a more astringent product will be recommended - such as a cleanser or toner containing tea tree, green tea, or eucalyptus, for example.

Once you have learned how to understand your skin type and the products that are suitable for it, the next step is to build your step-by-step beauty routine. This involves learning how to layer a variety of different skincare products in a specific order, to achieve the best results. A glowing complexion will be yours in no time!

Step 2: Learning to layer your skincare products

If you're looking to get the most out of your skincare products, you need to learn the correct order in which to layer them on your skin. Performing a skincare routine involves several steps, and they each need to be executed correctly for the most effective results.

First, begin by cleansing your face. Depending on your skin type, there are a variety of different cleansing formulas you can choose from to cleanse your skin. If you have dry skin, for instance, you may find that an oil cleanser provides the intense nourishment and deep hydration your complexion is craving.



For normal and oily skin types, a simple gel or foaming cleanser could be sufficient. Alternatively, there are also the options of milk cleansers, which are gentler on the skin. Cream cleansers are another popular option, and can be used as the first step in a double-cleanse routine.

Next, you'll need to tone and purify your skin. Using a purifying toner, which can be applied to the face with a cotton pad, will help to remove any excess dirt, oil and impurities from the skin, and is an essential step to perform before applying your moisturising serums and creams.

Finally, it's time to moisturise and replenish your skin. Now that your skin is cleansed, toned and ready for hydration, it's primed to soak in the hydrating goodness of your moisturiser of choice. Layering a light moisturising serum followed by a thicker cream will ensure the best results. Last, don't forget your eye cream! Ensuring that the delicate eye area is hydrated is vital to prevent wrinkles and fine lines from developing as you age.

Step 3: Establishing a regular skincare routine

Just like eating well and exercising, establishing healthy habits also applies to your skin! Our top tip? As well as choosing the best products for your skin, always try to avoid sleeping with your makeup on.



Doing this can wreak havoc on the skin, as well as cause unsightly breakouts, and also, make your complexion age more quickly. It will also undo all the good of the skincare routine you have taken great pains to curate.

Speaking of establishing a regular skincare routine, the best way to do this is to incorporate it into your daily schedule. Think of it as your time to unwind, destress and, quite literally, take off the day. Performing your skincare ritual can be a therapeutic process. Take the time to enjoy your products and the sensations as you massage them into your skin. You will be left feeling relaxed, rejuvenated and properly pampered.

Establishing a good skincare routine does wonders for the complexion! Of course, ensuring that you're choosing the right skincare products for your skin, as well as layering them in the correct order and sticking to your routine as often as possible, is essential.