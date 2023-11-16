WFNL new club unveils colours

The Southern Mallee Thunder may take some time to get used to, but you will have plenty of time to prepare for the 2024 WFNL season.
A decision on the identity of the new venture was confirmed on Friday, November 10, after several weeks of consultation.
The 'Southern Mallee Thunder' has been chosen as the club's name and will play in teal, black and white in the WFNL.
Southern Mallee was maintained in the club's title as a geo-locater, with the Thunder chosen as both parties were happy to go with a fresh start, but still with reference to what came before.
Following an announcement in late October, members of the Southern Mallee Giants and Jeparit Rainbow Storm had voted in favour of amalgamating before the 2024 winter sporting season.
After consultation with members, a shortlist was created for the new name and colours. The other options for the amalgamated club was a combination of the Southern Mallee Thunder with navy and white as the colours.
