The Northern Grampians Shire Council has proposed committing to expanded funding for the Stawell Gift.
At a meeting on Monday, November 6, the council carried a motion to contribute $400,000 over four years to run the event.
"The Stawell gift is an iconic event. it has well over a century's history behind it," said Cr Eddy Ostarcevic at the meeting.
A contribution of $100,000 to the Stawell Gift Management Team for the 2024 event had previously been agreed on and accounted for in the council's 2023-24 budget.
Following the motion, council has now committed to the same support for a further three years, until 2026-27.
"It is a premium event of which we have very few in this Shire and one that council needs to support because it brings the benefit of around 11,500 people last year," Cr Ostarcevic said.
The motion also recognises the in-kind contributions provided each year to the event that could see the council's investment recognised at $800,000 over the four-year period.
However, with the return the event receives each year, Cr Ostarcevic says the 'benefit cost ratio is in the positive'.
NGSC mayor at the time, Cr Kevin Erwin, also spoke in favour of the motion.
"Not only is it a great event, but it also allows time to promote this Shire nationally and internationally, and I think it's a minimal investment to allow that to happen," said Cr Erwin.
While Cr Murray Emerson was absent for the vote having declared a conflict of interest, the motion was unanimously carried, 6-0.
