The Stawell Times-News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Northern Grampians Shire commits expanded funding to Stawell Gift

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Northern Grampians Shire Council has proposed committing to expanded funding for the Stawell Gift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.