For the first time this season, there were four games held across the region, with Chalamabar playing its first game of the season, while Halls Gap 1 squared off against Swifts/Great Western 1.
Grant Le Podevin's knock was the highlight of Chalambar's first innings of the season, but he fell one run short of a half-century.
Damian Garley contributed 20 to the total but the rest of Chalambar's line up struggled to score against Rhymney/Moyston 1.
Glen Cosgriff did the damage with the ball, taking four wickets.
Swifts/Great Western 2's Travis Nicholson top scored for the round, finishing his innings against St Andrews on 136, not out.
But, slow scoring saw the team's total chased down in 31 overs.
Adam Haslett and Jacob Bated built an unstoppable third wicket partnership that scored more than 100 runs.
The partnership only ended when Bated retired on 59.
Chasing 107, Rhymney/Moyston 1 cruised to a five wicket victory in 20 overs, thanks in part to an unbeaten half century by Daniel Taylor.
Adam McCormack did post 66 for Halls Gap 1, but struggled to build partnerships.
Rhymney/Moyston 1's Angus Barnham was lethal with the ball, taking figures of 4/43.
Pomonal also claimed victory on the road in round four, defeating Rhymney/Moyston 2 by eight wickets.
Rhymney/Moyston posted 111 runs with captain, Trevor Quick's 25, topping the scorecard.
And, Pomonal shared the spoils amongst its bowlers with Tyler Cronin, Harry Evans, Lachie Green and Lane Jackson each taking two wickets.
Cronin was also a standout with the bat in Pomonal's run chase, scoring 60 runs so see his side to victory in 21 overs.
