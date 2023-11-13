The Stawell Times-News
Monday, 13 November 2023
Festive season kicks off with Stawell CWA Christmas Tree Festival

John Hall
By John Hall
November 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Stawell's Country Women's Association is jumpstarting the holiday cheer by hosting its annual Christmas tree festival on the weekend of Saturday, November 25.

