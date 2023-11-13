Stawell's Country Women's Association is jumpstarting the holiday cheer by hosting its annual Christmas tree festival on the weekend of Saturday, November 25.
The festival will be held at the Stawell Town Hall on Main Street, with doors opening at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday.
This will be the Stawell CWA's second year running the event and the branch's treasurer, Jess Maffescioni said the 2022 festival was very popular.
"It used to be run by the Lutheran church, but kind of went into recession over the COVID-19 years," she said.
"After that, all the volunteers from the church decided it was a bit too much for them to run, and we thought it was an important community event, so we wanted to get it going again."
The festival will include a raffle and various competitions to get people in the Christmas spirit.
Competition entry is free with various categories to flex your festive flair, including new categories for 2023, Lego and wreath decoration.
Entry forms are available from the Stawell Library, Sneak A Peak or Stawell Craft Shop, and must be submitted by Wednesday, November 15 to the same stores or via email to cwastawell.com.
Admission to the festival will cost $5 per adult, while children under the age of 15 will be able to enter free.
Funds raised through the 2022 event were donated to local charities; The Stawell Neighbourhood House, Rural Australians for Refugees, Stawell Interchurch Council and Stawell Chaplaincy Committee.
"Last year, we were able to donate to four different local charities $1,000 In total, so we're hoping to surpass that this year," Ms Maffescioni said.
"But all of the donations will be kept somewhere locally."
