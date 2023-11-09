The perfect entry into the market | Stawell House of the Week

This fibro clad home has been a proven investment property, and it has a long history of such over the last 15 or so years. It is currently rented at $290pw.
The home has a split system in the living area offering year-round comfort.
The kitchen and dining area has an electric oven, timber cupboards and lino flooring. The bathroom has a shower over the bath and a separate toilet, while the laundry is located near the dining area off the hallway and provides direct access to the rear yard.
This home is also on a corner block with easy access to the good-sized yard.
Agent Bruce McIlvride says it's worth considering as an investment property or it's a good option for those trying to get into the market for a first home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.