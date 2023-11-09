Several local winemakers have cleaned up at the 2023 Ballarat Wine Show.
With more than 200 entries put before the judges, Mountainside Wines, Kimbarra Wines, Blue Pyrenees Estate, Grampians Estate and Best's Wines all walked away with top gold medals on Saturday, October 28.
Entrants to the Ballarat Wine Show come from right across western Victoria, from the Grampians, Pyrenees and Henty wine regions through to Heathcote and Geelong.
Kimbarra Wines walked award five awards - two gold medals for its 2023 riesling and 2022 shiraz - with the former winning the Nevetts Lawyers trophy and Ray Mackay award.
The 2023 riesling was declared the best wine of the show.
Mountainside Wines 2021 viognier won the top gold in the 'other white wines category'; the vintage also earned the Baird and McGregor trophy.
Grampians Estate walked away with several medals, including a top gold for its Streeton Reserve 2022 Shiraz, a top gold for its Fields Crossing 2021 Grenache, a gold for its Woolclassers GST 2021 Grenache-Shiraz-Tempranillo, and a gold for its St Ethel's 2005 Shiraz.
The Woolclassers GST won the Waller and Chester Trophy for the best red blend.
Best's Wines' 2023 Rose won the top gold for its category, while its 2021 LSV Shiraz-Viognier and the 2021 Bin.1 Shiraz earned gold medals.
In class 15, Bordeaux Varieties & Blends 2021 and older, Blue Pyrenees Estate won several medals; its 2019 Estate Red won the gold medal, while the 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 Merlot won gold.
The 2019 Estate Red was awarded the best Bordeaux trophy.
Pyrenees winemakers Taltarni won the Mitchell Harris Wines Trophy for the best sparkling with its 2015 Cuvee Rose.
The wine won a gold medal, as did its Taltarni 2021 Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre.
Miners Ridge Wines, Clarnette & Ludvigsen Wines, Dogrock Wines and Black & Ginger wines also came home with minor medals.
