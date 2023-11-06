The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

The Hamilton and Alexandra College buys property near Grampians

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:54am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students will be given the opportunity to step away from their devices after a south-west school purchased a property near the Grampians to use for outdoor classes and activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.