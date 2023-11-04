The Stawell Times-News
Bystander dies, driver arrested following Loo5enats burnout final at Stawell Motor Sports Club

By Ben Fraser
Updated November 5 2023 - 11:49am, first published 9:00am
Update (Sunday, 9am): The Victoria Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal collision at a speedway in Stawell on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

