Update (Sunday, 9am): The Victoria Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal collision at a speedway in Stawell on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
A spokesperson confirmed a car struck a spectator on Burrong Basin Road about 4.20pm.
The spectator, an 18-year-old man from Pimpinio, died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Wendouree man, was arrested and has been released pending further enquiries.
Police are working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and investigations remain ongoing.
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who has footage of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER (6.30pm): The second day of Stawell Loo5enats burnout competition ended early after a bystander was injured.
Australian Community Media understands at least one person was treated for severe injuries after a car careened into the crowd during the Top 30 burnout final at the Stawell Motor Sports Club on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
The Stawell Motor Sports Club is at 131 Burrong Basin Road, Black Range.
