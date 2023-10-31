In the last days of her losing battle with cancer, Sharon Lee Guttie chose to thank her carers at Stawell's Simpson Ward by donating one of her paintings.
Described by Grampians Health as a powerful piece of art, the painting, called 'turbulence', which Ms Guttie had refused to sell in her life, now adorns the wall at the organisation's Stawell Campus front entrance.
"It's the story of an aboriginal teacher from Queensland whose journey took her to all corners of her country and ended peacefully and lovingly," a statement from Grampians Health said.
Ms Guttie lived most of her 50-plus years across the spans of Australia's northern country.
She raised four children while teaching at high schools and creating her artwork.
Eight years ago, her only daughter Cody-Lee Hayne moved from Northern Territory to Stawell where she met her partner and started a family.
Wanting to spend as much time with her grandchildren as possible, four years later Ms Guttie she also moved to Stawell.
Before she made the move, Ms Guttie had often been unwell but liked to keep those problems to herself.
Earlier this year, Sharon's health deteriorated, and she eventually asked Ms Hayne to take her to see a doctor.
On June 26, Ms Guttie was diagnosed with an aggressive liver cancer.
Her doctor said the cancer was inoperable but she would make sure she wasn't in pain. From there, Ms Guttie's health waned rapidly, and she was losing around 2kg a week.
Ms Hayne took her mother to different clinics around the region to give her every possible support because more than anything Sharon was dreading having to spend time in hospital.
Inevitably, Ms Guttie became too sick to be under care at home and her children chose to admit her to Stawell's Simpson acute ward in late July.
Ms Hayne said her Mum didn't want to be in hospital.
"She didn't want to be there at all, but she quickly did a complete turnaround and she wanted to be there," she said.
"It was so comfortable to be able to walk in to visit her and after a while the nurses would say to me, 'it's okay Cody, you can go home. It's our job to look after your Mum so we can do that for you'.
"I would then relay that to Mum, and she was soon so happy that she would say, 'Oh yeah, you can go bubba. They're going to look after me'.
"By the end she was just so at peace, and she just loved these nurses. She loved them."
Ms Guthie had few ways of communicating with the doctor but Ms Hayne spoke of how she would come up with her own coping mechanisms for being in hospital.
"Between the nurses, doctors, and Mum they referred to her cancer as 'the elephant' and that made it easier for her," she said.
"She had her favourite doctors and her favourite nurses. She felt good that she was able to vent to them because she didn't want to do that with her family.
"She knew that we were already going through a lot so she didn't want to make it worse for us. She felt really good that she could talk to the nurses."
While donating her artwork, Ms Guttie also made a video thanking the staff at the Simpson Ward.
"I'd just like to say thank you very much to the Stawell hospital for the care that they've given me," she said.
"You guys rock. I love you all very much ... it has been a good time and a rough time, and you are very much loved and respected for the hard work that you guys have put in."
Ms Hayne said the hospital was good for her too while Sharon was a patient and it continued to be after her passing.
"The hospital was my place, and the family room was my room and after Mum passed away, I had to snap out of that," she said.
"But when I called back to see the doctor a few weeks after Mum died, they still welcomed me and it still felt like my place."
