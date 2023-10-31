The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell artist donates painting in gratitude for hospital care

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the last days of her losing battle with cancer, Sharon Lee Guttie chose to thank her carers at Stawell's Simpson Ward by donating one of her paintings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.