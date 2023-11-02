Renovated quality and comfort

This recently renovated brick veneer home sits in a popular location.
There is nothing left to do but move in and enjoy the modern homely feel that has been created.
The updated kitchen has electric cooking and a dishwasher, and it opens to the spacious living and dining area.
The family bathroom has also been updated and is positioned with the carpeted bedrooms nearby. At the rear of the home, you will find a handy sunroom, ideally suited as a home office.
The property also features a large undercover rear deck with blinds, along with a 6x6m workshop-garage complete with a mechanic's pit, plus established gardens and a fully enclosed back yard.
