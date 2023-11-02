The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

1 Proctor Street, Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
November 3 2023 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renovated quality and comfort
Renovated quality and comfort

3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1 Proctor Street, Stawell
  • $430,000
  • LAND: 800 square metres (approx)
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: 10-10.30am Nov 4

This recently renovated brick veneer home sits in a popular location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.