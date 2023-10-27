Overlooking Stawell from her castle, Stawell High Queen of Halloween is ready to unleash festivities this October 31.
Three years after losing her home to a house fire, Melissa Milosevic and her family have finally moved back into their home, in time for Halloween 2023.
Held this year on Tuesday, the young and young at heart are invited to Mrs Milosevic's home of 37 King Street to tour the haunted manor.
"It is so excellent to be back home. We're very happy," she said.
"We'll have part of the house closed off and set up like a haunted house."
For the first 300 children, there will be popcorn, lolly bags, lucky dips, icy poles and even masks.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up and join in on the fun.
Mrs Milosevic will host the Police registered-event from 5.30-7pm.
