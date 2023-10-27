The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Muon detector installed in underground lab to monitor radiation

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scientists in the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory (SUPL) can now receive transmissions from a muon detector placed 1km underground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.