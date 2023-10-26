The Stawell community has helped Grampians Health raise about $11,000 at a wine and savoury evening to support its hospital's oncology department.
The annual event is the main fundraiser for the Stawell Hospital Auxiliary and was had a rough attendance of 100 people, including board directors, executive, and chief executive, Dale Fraser.
The money raised exceeded the group's target for the event.
Auxiliary president Pam Byron said the night was a great success.
"We are very grateful to the public and local businesses for supporting us again this year," Ms Byron said.
Auxiliary members supplied a variety of finger foods while the event was well supported by local wineries.
Additional donations were also made by The Stawell Club and Graeme and Robyn Anyon.
Entertainment for the night included items donated by local business going under the hammer of Stawell auctioneer Bruce McIlvride.
Janita Perry volunteered to take payments for items on the night as well as entry and raffle tickets.
Several Grampians Health executive and board directors who attended also took part in the entertainment.
