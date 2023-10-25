Fire restrictions have been announced for the Northern Grampians Shire as temperatures are predicted to soar through a hot summer.
The current El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather patterns covering Australia means Victorians can expect a hotter and drier summer with an earlier arrival of high-risk bushfire weather and a prolonged fire season than in recent years.
With the heightened fire threat, the CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) is urging communities begin preparing their properties and creating a Bushfire Survival Plan.
The Fire Danger Period (FDP) begins at 1:00am on Monday, November 6, and residents of the Northern Grampians Shire are asked to take time before to clean up their properties and for landowners to conduct safe private burn-offs where possible.
CFA District 16 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Bernie Fradd said while local grass loads are still relatively green and benign it only takes a few warm days for grass to dry off enough to become a fire hazard.
"With September and October having historically low rainfall it is important that people take care while clearing up around their property," ACFO Fradd said.
"There is still plenty of time to ensure your property is as safe as possible, and we suggest starting with cutting your grass and cleaning up around your households and sheds.
"We want people to take extra precautions this summer and be well prepared and attentive with a plan in place so you are ready to act if fires break out."
While CFA's 52,000 members are poised to respond and support communities this bushfire season, they are urging people to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires.
The CFA also reminds landowners conducting burn-offs that they must notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website, or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511.
And, no burning off is permitted during the FDP without a permit to burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.
Lighting fires in the open during the FDP without a permit can bring a penalty of more than $21,800 and 12 months imprisonment.
Read also: Butler shortlisted for community award
FFMVic also detailed in a statement how authorities can mitigate the risk of bushfires.
"To reduce bushfire risk, authorities undertake planned burning and mechanical works like mowing and mulching, remove hazardous trees and maintain strategic fuel breaks," the statement read.
"Planned burning occurs all year round when it is safe to do. In the coming weeks, planned burns will continue at key sites across the Wimmera and Midlands Districts.
"People may see smoke, firefighting vehicles, aircraft, and crews in the area, as a normal part of planned burns."
To find out when planned burns are occurring near you, visit the planned burns website or download the VicEmergency App.
FFMVic also stated that maintenance of an expanded network of strategic fuel breaks is underway.
National parks and state forests will be closed on catastrophic fire danger days during summer and may be closed on other days when the risk to life is considered unacceptable.
Visitors should check local weather conditions before travelling into forested areas.
Campers are also reminded to stay alert and follow campfire safety rules.
Never leave a camp fire unattended and always use water to put campfires out until they are cool to touch.
Don't want to miss a story - bookmark our homepage, HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.