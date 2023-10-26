The Stawell Times-News
1 Campbell St, Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
October 27 2023 - 9:30am
A hidden gem with character | Stawell House of the Week
4 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 1 Campbell St, Stawell
  • $399,000
  • AGENCY: Moanghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Matthew Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am Saturday

Sitting on two titles and just a short walk to the city centre this stunning split-level home was meticulously built by former local builder Robert Kelly.

