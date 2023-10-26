A hidden gem with character | Stawell House of the Week

Sitting on two titles and just a short walk to the city centre this stunning split-level home was meticulously built by former local builder Robert Kelly.
A central hallway leads to the living-dining area which enjoys gas heating, floor-to-ceiling windows running the length of the room, an exposed brick facade, raked ceilings, and timber accents.
The main bedroom has polished floorboards, a built-in robe and a corner desk. The bath and vanity are in a separate room to the shower, and the toilet is separate to both.
The kitchen features gas cooking and stunning views of the Grampians. And outside there is a verandah, an established garden, two garden sheds, secure fencing and a single carport.
