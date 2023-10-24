It was a hive of activity at Stawell's North Park on the weekend, and emergency services scrambled to put out fires and free trapped passengers.
However, no lives were at risk.
Teams from Victorian and NSW mines converged on Stawell from October 20-22 to participate in the 30th MCA Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.
The competition is a major mine rescue and emergency response training exercise with realistic scenarios to train eight Victorian, New South Wales and New Zealand mine rescue teams.
The VMRC is one of the biggest training exercises in Australia, and competitors and onlookers were treated to several scenarios, including a fire rescue, car crash rescue and underground rescue.
The simulated exercises help prepare mines for emergencies on-site by putting their skills to the test and providing an event for mine rescue teams and emergency services to share their knowledge and experience.
Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Gold Mine won best overall at the event, followed by Mandalay's Costerfield Operations in second place and CSA Cobar in third place.
James Sorahan, Mineral's Councils of Australia executive director said the competition was vital to ensuring the industry's focus on safety.
"The MCA would like to congratulate all competitors on their efforts and thank all volunteers, adjudicators, sponsors and host mine Stawell Gold Mines for making this competition possible," he said.
"The Victorian Mine Rescue Competition is a major annual safety training exercise for mine emergency response teams organised by the Minerals Council of Australia.
"The competition is a critical part of the mining industry's efforts to support highly trained rescue personnel."
Mr Sorahan added that a vital part of the competition is the involvement of agencies, including Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria, to build links with the mine rescue community.
