The Swifts, Horsham Demons and Laharum are the biggest winners when it comes to the updated total team points (TTP) for the 2024 WFNL and HDFNL season.
AFL Wimmera Mallee has released the TTP and salary caps for all 21 clubs, whilst AFL Western District has advised Mininera and District Football League clubs of its TPP and salary cap.
After an eight-placed finish in 2022, Horsham's TTP increased from 37 to 44, with Laharum's rising from 42 to 46 and Swifts' from 38 to 42.
Respective premiers Harrow Balmoral and Ararat have seen its TTP reduced from 40 and 39 to 37.
The MDFL remained settled, with Caramut and Moyston Willaura the only clubs to have changes from its 2023 total (+1).
AFL regional manager Wimmera Mallee and Sunraysia Ange Ballinger said it was time for a review after the current system had been in place for over five years.
"The salary cap and player points came in about 2016/2017. With the interruption of COVID-19, we've now had a few years where they [the AFL] thought it was time to do some review and some evaluation of it," Ballinger said.
How leagues arrive at TTP for clubs is 'quite prescriptive and unique'.
In conjunction with the Wimmera Advisory Board, Ballinger has adjusted the TTP for the 2024 community football season.
The revisions were based on 'ladder performance', 'population size' and 'access to youth players'.
Clubs were advised of its TPP and salary cap on August 31 and can appeal for exceptional circumstances, which will be heard on a 'case by case' basis.
The deadline for the appeals process is October 31.
Ararat 37 (-2) - Salary cap: $108,000
Dimboola 42 (-2) - $115,000
Horsham Demons 44 (+7) - $ 108,000
Horsham Saints 39 (+2) - $108,000
Minyip Murtoa 42 (+4) - $115,000
Nhill 44 (+0) - $115,000
Southern Mallee Giants 38 (-4) - $118,000
Stawell 42 (+2) - $111,000
Warrack 46 (+4) - $115,000
Edenhope Apsley 42 (+0) - $105,000
Harrow Balmoral 37 (-3) - $95,000
Jeparit Rainbow 38 (-4) - $105,000
Kalkee 42 (+2) - $90,000
Kaniva Leeor 42 (+0) - $105,000
Laharum 46 (+4) - $90,000
Natimuk United 42 (+2) - $90,000
Noradjuha Quantong 39 (-1) - $90,000
Pimpinio 42 (-2) - $90,000
Rupanyup 40 (+0) - $95,000
Swifts 42 (+4) - $88,000
Taylors Lake 44 (-1) - $90,000
Ararat Eagles 45 (+0)
Caramut 46 (+1)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 45 (+0)
Great Western 45 (+0)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 45 (+0)
Lismore-Derrinallum 45 (+0)
Moyston-Willaura 46 (+1)
Penshurst 45 (+0)
SMW Rovers 45 (+0)
Tatyoon 45 (+0)
Wickliffe Lake Bolac 45 (+0)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 45 (+0)
The MDFL's salary cap is fixed at $75,000
