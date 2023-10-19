After 223 days of waiting in the stands, the Grampians Cricket Association returns to the create for another summer of action.
Nine one-dayers await the GCA's nine senior teams before a Christmas break, with Rhymney/Moyston, Swifts/Great Western and Halls Gaps entering two sides, with Pomonal, St Andrews and Chalambar nominating one each.
The reigning premiers begin its title defence at home against St Andrews at Pomonal Cricket Ground.
The 2022-23 minor premiers, Swifts/Great Western, will host a local derby, with the two sides facing off for premiership points at the Great Western Recreation Reserve.
Rhymney/Moyston's First XI host Halls Gap's Second XI at the Moyston Recreation Reserve.
Meanwhile, Halls Gap's First XI host Rhymney/Moyston's Second XI at the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
Chalambar have the bye.
The juniors will have to wait another week before they pull on the pads, with the Under 16 mixed comp starting on Friday, October 27.
With only three teams in the competition, all players will be able to hone their skills.
Swifts/Great Western host Halls Gap at North Park, while Tatyoon will have to wait another week before getting out to the middle of the park for a meaningful innings.
In contrast, seven teams are in the under 13's competition, which begins on Sunday, October 29.
In a good sign for the future of cricket in the region, Tatyoon have entered two sides, while Navarre, Halls Gap, Swifts/Great Western, Pomonal and Buangor round out the competition.
Round one features Tatyoon Gold and Navarre at the Tatyoon Recreation Reserve.
Tatyoon Maroon travel to Halls Gap at the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
Swifts/Great Western host Pomonal at North Park.
Buangor have the bye.
Scores from the Grampians Cricket Association may not appear in the newspaper as PlayHQ face challenges exporting scores.
