The Stawell Gymnastics Club and Northern Grampians Shire Council are celebrating a funding boost after securing $100,000 to upgrade facilities.
The funding boon resulted from years of campaigning by the club and council to the Victorian government.
Stawell Gymnastics Club president Danielle Friend welcomed the funding announcement.
"We are beyond excited to be receiving this funding to improve the facilities at our gymnastics club," she said.
"Each week, more than 120 participants come along and join in our classes, not only improving gymnastic skills but skills for everyday life.
"We have been gradually increasing and upgrading our equipment through fundraising and grants since the club began in 1996.
"[The] $100,000 will significantly change the equipment and layout of our gym, giving participants and our coaching staff so much more to enjoy."
The funding will be used to upgrade equipment at the Stawell Neighbourhood House (42 Sloan Street, Stawell) and ensure that gymnasts in Northern Grampians can develop their skills in a quality gymnasium.
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin expressed his gratitude to the Department of Sport and Recreation for their continued support of sport and athletics in regional areas.
"The ability to offer quality athletics programs is integral to the ongoing health and wellbeing of our region," he said.
"I am grateful that our Improving Facilities for Stawell for Gymnasts project has been recognised and would also like to extend my gratitude to the Department of Sport and Recreation for the generous support they provide.
"It's such great news for our wider community and fantastic news for the future of gymnastics in regional Victoria."
The project will be delivered over the next 12-18 months in consultation with Gymnastics Victoria, the Department of Sport and Recreation and Northern Grampians Shire Council.
