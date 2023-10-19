The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Gymnastics Club, Shire secure $100,000 to upgrade facilities

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 19 2023 - 3:30pm
Adi Ratcliffe, 10, is one of the many gymnasts set to benefit from the $100,000 in funding from the Victoria Government. Picture by Ben Fraser
The Stawell Gymnastics Club and Northern Grampians Shire Council are celebrating a funding boost after securing $100,000 to upgrade facilities.

