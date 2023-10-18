With a time of 45.91 seconds, Stawell Secondary College's 18-20 year old boys' relay team placed second a the School Sports Victoria Track and Field State Championships to end their high school athletics careers on a high.
Charles Cathcart, Xander Gragsin, Tommy Williams and Noah Lyons, along with Austin Tyers and Austin Giusa, made up Stawell SC's six-person team that travelled to Melbourne to compete in the carnival on Monday, October 16.
Stawell SC sports coordinated, Emma Dumaresq, said the relay team delivered a stunning performance, displaying their 'unwavering determination and exceptional teamwork'.
In addition to the relay, Williams also hit the track solo at the championships.
"Tommy Williams proved to be a force to be reckoned with in endurance events," said Ms Dumaresq.
He ran in the 18-20 year old boys 800 metre race, achieving a time of 2 minutes and 9.84 seconds, placing him fourth, and in the 1500 metre, running a time of 4 minutes and 38.58 seconds for sixth place.
Stawell SC's field events star, Austin Tyers showed also showed of his skill in the 15 year-old boys shot put.
"With a shot-put distance of 13.36 meters, Tyres secured a well-deserved fourth position, making his mark among the top competitors in the field," said Ms Dumaresq.
Joining the Stawell SC's State championship team by invitation, despite not being able to attend the Greater Western carnival, was Austin Giusa.
Giusa ran in the 16 year old boys' 100 metre race, achieving a time of 12.76 seconds and placing tenth.
"The State Track and Field competition in Melbourne was a thrilling event that showcased the incredible talent and dedication of these young athletes," Ms Dumaresq said.
"Their outstanding performances have left a lasting impression and serve as an inspiration to aspiring [athletes] at Stawell Secondary College."
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.