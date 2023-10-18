The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell SC stars shine in Track and Field State Championships

John Hall
By John Hall
October 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a time of 45.91 seconds, Stawell Secondary College's 18-20 year old boys' relay team placed second a the School Sports Victoria Track and Field State Championships to end their high school athletics careers on a high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.