With room for the whole family

Located in a central position close to North Park sporting precinct this Fasham Johnston designed brick veneer home will offer the new owner's hours of enjoyment as a direct result of its layout and aspects.
The property offers three bedrooms. The main has a full ensuite and double robes, and there's open office space looking onto the fernery area.
There are two excellent living areas looking over the paved courtyard and gardens.
There is a separate dining room, an excellent kitchen with loads of natural light for the cook of the house, including a walk-in pantry and dishwasher.
Out the back you have a double garage, a tiered garden and plenty of hidden secrets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.