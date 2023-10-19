The Stawell Times-News
2 Dalton Street, Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
October 20 2023 - 8:30am
With room for the whole family
3 bed | 2 bath | 2 car

  • 2 Dalton Street, Stawell
  • $449,500
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell
  • CONTACT: Bruce McIlvride 0447 582 100
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Located in a central position close to North Park sporting precinct this Fasham Johnston designed brick veneer home will offer the new owner's hours of enjoyment as a direct result of its layout and aspects.

