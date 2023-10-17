Scott Carey and Molly Orr have been celebrated by the Swifts Football Netball Club for their strong seasons in the black, white and teal.
Carey captained the Baggies' senior football side through 2023 as the team finished the regular season in fifth before seeing its finals campaign cut short in an agonising finals loss to Rupanyup.
Swifts' senior football coach. Brett Hargreaves said it was no shock three-time Dellar Medal winner, Carey, won the award, but the margin did surprised him.
"it was a pretty good team effort for the year, but he polled really well," Hargreaves said.
Carey played in all 17 of the Swifts 2023 games, he kicked 21 goals and was named in his side's best on nine occasions.
Hargreaves highlighted Carey's consistency throughout the 2023 Horsham District Football and Netball League as key to what made his year so strong.
"Other years, maybe he's had patches of really good form, but I thought he was fairly even in most games," he said.
"One thing that probably stood out was his ability to push forward and kick goals at crucial times during some of the games.
"We relied on him as one of our main midfielders, which is sort of the case every year.
"But the fact that he was able to push forward, like he wasn't even playing footy, kick those goals at crucial times ... he read the game and did that on his own, I think that was, for me, what made him stand out."
We relied on him as one of our main midfielders- Brett Hargreaves, Swifts' senior football coach
As captain, Carey's role through the season also included helming the Swifts leadership group.
"He's in charge of making sure that they're learning and developing and then the leadership group in turn is responsible for the rest of the team and ensuring that they're learning and developing," Hargreaves said.
"He's an old head, he's got a lot of knowledge and wasn't afraid to speak up when he had to throughout the year."
Read also: Punters poised for Girls Night Out in Ararat
Carey's value to the club was also seen beyond the playing field in 2023, getting him the award for 'club person of the year'.
"He's a good example to everyone else," Hargreaves said.
"I think he just sets a really good example that being part of a club is so much more than just turning up on Saturday to play footy."
The Swifts A grade netball team had a more difficult season as injury and player unavailability saw them struggle to find momentum through the year.
The side finished with only six wins, earning eighth place on the A grade ladder, and missing finals.
New to the Baggies netball court for 2023, Molly Orr, has been the club's stand out in the A grade.
Orr played 10 games for the Swifts during the season and scored 180 goals, earning her the side's best and fairest.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.