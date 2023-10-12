The Stawell Times-News
SPIDAH weaves a new connection web for people with disabilities

By Staff Reporters
October 12 2023 - 4:00pm
A pilot program in the Grampians and Wimmera regions has given people with intellectual disabilities easier access to health services.

