SPIDAH weaves a new connection web for people with disabilities

A pilot program in the Grampians and Wimmera regions has given people with intellectual disabilities easier access to health services.
SPIDAH (Supporting People with an Intellectual Disability to Access Healthcare) is weaving a new way to upskill people with an intellectual disability to access telehealth appointments and video consultations.
Disability Peer Support Worker at Grampians Community Health, Letesha Stephens, who outlined the program at this month's inaugural Alliance of Rural & Regional Community Health conference, says its success could be replicated around Australia.
Ms Stephens said that during COVID people with an intellectual disability struggled to access suitable health care.
"There is potential for the program to go national because of the GP gap and the need for people with an intellectual disability to have those supports," she said.
"It could also apply to people in aged care or those with other types of disability."
SPIDAH is a free program that has helped reduce wait times and the need for travel.
The pilot program exceeded participation targets and delivered training and development directly to nearly 150 people with an intellectual disability and their supporters and healthcare professionals.
The focus was to provide upskilling in phone and computer literacy and build confidence and capacity to access health via digital platforms.
Training and development opportunities were also delivered to service providers, disability support workers and health providers, focusing on the importance of telehealth.
The program involves peer-to-peer training at a location suitable for the client, with Ms Stephens offering a lived experience of intellectual disability with specific health challenges.
"My role offers empathy, understanding, and practical advice from someone who has `been there'," she said.
"The program brings together people with shared experiences to support one another, so they feel accepted, understood and equally important."
The program addresses various aspects of a person's health and well-being by providing access to diverse healthcare services and support.
"This comprehensive approach can lead to better outcomes for participants and engagement," Ms Stephens said.
In addition to one-on-one training, a series of podcasts have been created to broaden opportunities to share support.
