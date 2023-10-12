The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Pioneers to host seven-a-side summer competition

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 12 2023 - 7:00pm
The Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club is hosting a seven-a-side summer competition from October 19.
The Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club is hosting a seven-a-side summer competition from October 19. File picture

Hot on the heels of the highly popular FIFA Women's World Cup and the recent launch of the A League across the nation, the Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club is opening its doors to players this summer.

