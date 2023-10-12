Hot on the heels of the highly popular FIFA Women's World Cup and the recent launch of the A League across the nation, the Stawell Pioneers Soccer Club is opening its doors to players this summer.
With the 2023 South Western Victorian Football Association season well and truly over, the Pioneers is hosting its first summer competition later this month.
Senior men's coach Carlos Ryan said anyone is free to join the modified competition.
"The Stawell Soccer Club is hosting what is hoped to be an annual Summer seven-a-side football competition," he said
"Starting on October 19 in North Park, Stawell, the modified game will feature juniors' regulation sized goals, with no offsides.
"Player safety is paramount, so we won't allow slide tackles either."
Ryan said there are 61 players registered players for the inaugural competition; however, he is expecting more before the October 19 kickoff.
"The competition is hoped to be friendly, inclusive and competitive," Ryan said.
"It is an open and mixed affair, all gender inclusive to 16-year-old players and older who feel like coming down for a kick on Thursday nights.
"The matches are 40 minutes long; 20 minute halves with fill-ins are welcome.
"With promising participation from local and migrant communities - as well as women from across the board - it is promising to be a festive setting with food and drinks for all to enjoy.
"The invite is open to all from Horsham, Stawell and Ararat to participate and have fun."
Coach Ryan said competition details and teams, as well as milestones, will be reported as they occur with a finals segment to cap off the end of the summer season.
To register yourself or your team for the Stawell Soccer Club's inaugural Summer seven-a-side football competition, visit tinyurl.com/stawellsoccer7s.
North Park Reserve is on Lamont Street, Stawell.
