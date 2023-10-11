Students of Stawell Secondary College recently got the opportunity to represent their school and showcase their athletic ability at School Sport Victoria's Greater Western Region track and field competition.
Stawell SC took 13 students to Ballarat on Thursday, October 5 to compete in 25 events with several strong results qualifying some for the State championships on Monday, October 16, in Melbourne.
Among the strong performers was Austin Tyers, who competed in the 15 year old boys javelin, discuss and shot put events.
Tyers proved a talented athlete with strong results in all three disciplines, placing second in both javelin and discuss, and winning the shot put event.
Tommy Williams also proved a winner for Stawell SC, he placed first in the 18-20 year old boys 800m and 1500m races.
Stawell SC's strength on the running track was also showcased by Charles Cathcart, who secured first in the 18-20 year old boys 400m event.
And, the 18-20 year old relay was won with ease by Stawell SC's Cathcart, Williams, Xander Gragasin and Noah Lyons.
It was a busy day for Lyons, who also competed in five individual events, he showcased his well-rounded abilities to place second in the 18-20 year old boys javelin and long jump, as well as the 100 and 200 metre sprints.
Lyons also placed third in the triple jump.
Stawell SC's Emily Grant and Judd Smith also left the competition with high placings, Grant came third in the 14 year old girls discuss, while Smith placed third in the 15 year old boys 800 metre race.
Students that placed 1st will have the opportunity to compete at the State Championship on the 16th of October in Melbourne.
