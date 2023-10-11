The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Students star for Stawell SC at regional track and field comp

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated October 11 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students of Stawell Secondary College recently got the opportunity to represent their school and showcase their athletic ability at School Sport Victoria's Greater Western Region track and field competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.