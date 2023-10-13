The Stawell Times-News
35 Seaby St, Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
October 13 2023 - 4:40pm
An astounding big family home
5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 35 Seaby St, Stawell
  • $990,000-$1,080,000
  • LAND: 1038 square metres
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This magnificent family home with stunning views to the Grampians and Black Ranges is spread over four levels with the main living hub kept separate from the five bedrooms.

