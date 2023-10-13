An astounding big family home

This magnificent family home with stunning views to the Grampians and Black Ranges is spread over four levels with the main living hub kept separate from the five bedrooms.
The modern kitchen is equipped with quality appliances and cabinetry and is open to the dining area.
There's built-in storage to the bedrooms with an ensuite to the main and a separate family bathroom.
The fully paved outdoor living area is a beautiful bonus and comes complete with an outdoor kitchen and spa for you to unwind and relax.
Also outside are established gardens, a 6x4m Colorbond shed, and a double carport with an electric panel lift door with a handy workshop attached.
