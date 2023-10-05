The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell Gymnastics Club ready to host annual competition

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With news of Simone Biles' return to International competition, complete with a successful Yurchenko double pike being named after her during the World Championships, interest in gymnastics is high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.