In a significant step towards enhancing patient recovery, the Stawell Regional Health Foundation has donated two pieces of equipment to Grampians Health Stawell.
The Foundation contributions are part of a $70,000 donation in June to support the Stawell Operating Theatre and Urgent Care Centre.
At the forefront of innovation is the Optiflow Thrive, bringing tangible benefits across various medical scenarios.
Its benefits range from maintaining optimal oxygen levels during general anaesthesia to enhancing patient comfort during procedural sedation and post-anaesthesia recovery.
Complementing the Optiflow Thrive, Grampians Health Stawell has also introduced a new Co2 monitor, which provides the ability to monitor Co2 levels in recovery or the day procedure unit.
Registered Nurse Kate Wills said, "having access to equipment such as these helps us to keep services local and look after our patients with up to date and state of the art equipment."
Since the committee formed in 1989, Stawell Regional Health Foundation has donated almost $1.5 million to the Stawell hospital and residential services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.