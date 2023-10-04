Gatherings 2023 will be launched at.St Arnaud's Queen Mary Garden with a display of projections of light and music on October 14 beginning at 7.30 pm Musician Eleanor Parry will provide entertainment from 8 pm.
Jack Jones of Outlook Communications has designed a night display of glamour, intrigue, and adventure. and local artist Sally Wright's artwork and sculpture will pop up across the gardens. Artist Richard Baisley will display sculptural work virtually inscribed onto the impressive Bunja tree.
After a number of community workshops run by Mary French and Jacinda, displays of upcycled blooms will surprise, and lanterns made from recycled materials will adorn the iconic Claret Ash tree and transform it into a magical sculpture.
The 'Hothouse' will be transformed into an illuminated pop-up conservatory.
The interactive nighttime digital animations will show nature's beauty, growth, and decay, seen through the eyes of St Arnaud residents and set to an original soundtrack.
It will include animation by designer Desiree Cross of Pink Lake Creative. Emerging multi-media artist Rogan Hando with St Arnaud oracle Dorothy Patton will highlight the 'Talking Tree.'
Snacks, tea, coffee, and hot chocolate will be available.
