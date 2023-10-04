The Stawell Times-News
Light and music will transform St Arnaud for Gatherings 2023

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:06pm, first published October 4 2023 - 1:30pm
Gatherings 2023 will be launched at.St Arnaud's Queen Mary Garden with a display of projections of light and music on October 14 beginning at 7.30 pm Musician Eleanor Parry will provide entertainment from 8 pm.

