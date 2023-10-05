The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

124 Hurst Road, Stawell | House of the Week

By Stawell House of the Week
October 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Affordable way to change your life | House of the Week
Affordable way to change your life | House of the Week

3 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 124 Hurst Road, Stawell
  • $699,000
  • LAND: 22 acres
  • AGENCY: Monaghans Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Built with reclaimed materials, the hub of the home is the well-equipped open kitchen and dining area adjoining the family room and a large lounge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.