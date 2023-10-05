Affordable way to change your life | House of the Week

Built with reclaimed materials, the hub of the home is the well-equipped open kitchen and dining area adjoining the family room and a large lounge.
On the first floor all three bedrooms are doubles with built-in robes and the largest opens to an elevated deck with a second external staircase. Also on this level is a private study.
Outdoors there's a protected and secluded pergola with a built-in swim spa, a full-size tennis court and on-property bush walking trails.
The property also has a dam, town water, vegetable plots, fruit trees, established gardens, solar power, mains power, a store shed, a chicken run, firewood and an 11x8 metre limestone garage and workshop with a 5x6 metre mezzanine.
