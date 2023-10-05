A new rank was bequeathed upon a Stawell police officer: King.
Senior Constable Tom Rodgers has taken the crown and title as the King of Wycheproof after narrowly winning the 2023 King of the Mountain race.
It almost didn't happen; snr const Rodgers only decided to sign up to the race two days before the race, making training somewhat difficult.
Competitors are required to run just one kilometre up Wycheproof Mountain, the smallest registered mountain in the world at 43m.
The twist is they must do it with a 60kg bag of wheat on their back.
Snr Const Rodgers narrowly bet Wycheproof local Matt Hall to take out King of the Mountain, with both men clocking in at six minutes and 19 seconds and seven minutes and three seconds respectively.
Wedderburn's Carly Isaac put on a real show as she won each race she competed in, including the coveted Queen of the Mount.
She completed the race in five minutes and four seconds.
The town's King of the Mountain returned for the first time since the 1980s on September 30 and organisers were 'excited' by the turnout.
"It's hard to put an exact number on it, but we think we had about 3000 people in (Wycheproof) for it," Wycheproof-Narraport Football Club president Ricky Allan said.
"I think we had another couple hundred down the park... it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves."
Onlookers lined the streets to cheer each runner or walker on, with only a few dropping their bag and causing a disqualification.
Mr Allan said he hoped this would keep people coming back to the small town.
"It's a by-product of the town and really shows what Wyche can do," he said.
"We just wanted to get as many competitors as the first year and we got more than that, so we were happy."
