Emergency Services were called into action for a second time on the Grand Final Eve public holiday after rescuing an isolated rock climber in the Grampians.
Stawell Police Acting Sergeant Craig Howe said the climber was bouldering on Friday, September 29, in Bellfield, about 10km south of Halls Gap, when they fell after 2pm.
"A climber fell about six metres whilst boulder at The Bleachers, resulting in a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula," Act Sgt Howe said.
"Members of the Victoria Police, State Emergency Service and Ambulance Victoria assisted carrying the climber out along Bleachers Track."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to Grampians Health - Horsham in a stable condition.
It was the second climbing accident on Friday, with emergency services called to Mount Arapiles when a climber fell 18 metres and sustained head injuries.
