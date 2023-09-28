Upgrades are underway in the Northern Grampians Shire Council to upgrade the nbn network.
Work has started on the upgrades to the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Great Western and Stawell, which should provide access to faster speeds and extend the network's coverage by up to 50 per cent.
Emily Peel, Head of nbn Local for Victoria, said there was an increased demand for faster internet from homes and businesses across regional Australia.
"We are excited to have begun work upgrading the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Great Western and Stawell which will be a game changer..." she said.
"We are continuing to invest in the nbn network to stay ahead of demand."
The $750 million investment will include new technology, replacing hardware on our fixed wireless towers, software enhancements, and introducing 5G mmWave.
The nbn will be among the first in the world to deploy 5G mmWave technology at this scale for a dedicated fixed wireless network.
The tower upgrades will mean some planned outages that may impact homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway.
Ms Peel said the nbn would make all reasonable efforts to minimise service interruptions; however, there are occasions when towers must be taken offline.
"These tower works are critical to the delivery of our program but will mean some planned outages that may affect homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway," Ms Peel said.
"After the tower works are completed, we expect that faster download speeds during the busy period will become available across the nbn Fixed Wireless network.
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it."
Ms Peel encouraged users to check the network status page (www.nbnco.com.au/support/network-status) on the nbn website to see how the planned outages may impact them.
The upgrades are expected to be completed by around December 2024. For more information and to register for updates, visit nbn.com.au/FixedWirelessUpgrades.
