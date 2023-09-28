The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell, Great Western to benefit from NBN Fixed Wireless upgrades

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upgrades are underway in the Northern Grampians Shire Council to upgrade the nbn network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.