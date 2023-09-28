The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Sean Mantell and Lisa Considines's strong WFNL seasons celebrated

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stawell Warriors celebrated its 2023 WFNL season on Saturday, September 23, at its presentation night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.