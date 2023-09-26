Top 3 smart window treatment solutions to upgrade your home

Smart window treatments to upgrade your home. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

So, you're a homeowner looking for exciting ways to upgrade the look of your home whilst adding value and enhancing your lifestyle. How much do you want to bet that window treatments were not at the top of your potential renovations list?



This often overlooked feature of the home is not to be underestimated. There is an array of smart window treatment solutions out there that can help you live your best life, comfortably, at home.

Combining form and function

External window treatments can enhance your home security, increase your home's resistance to extreme weather, and help to insulate your home, reducing energy costs each quarter.

Window treatments like roller shutters and outdoor blinds aren't purely functional, though. They can also be tailored to suit your style, often coming in a range of colours and materials. Curb appeal, anyone?



1 Security roller blinds for added protection

More and more homeowners are investing in security roller shutters to enhance their quality of life and protect their family and belongings. Not only do security shutters act as a visual deterrent for the more opportunistic burglar, but they are virtually impossible to pry open from the outside. Whether you're relaxing at home or you've gone away on holiday, you'll have peace of mind.

2 Bushfire resistant roller shutters for extreme weather

Bushfire-resistant roller shutters provide invaluable protection against extreme conditions. Amazingly, bushfire shutters can reduce heat by up to 90%. You also benefit from protection against debris and a reduced risk of your windows exploding in the extreme heat.

3 Enjoy al fresco living year-round

Enjoy al fresco living year-round with high-quality outdoor blinds. Don't let the weather stop you, simply install high-quality outdoor blinds and reap the many benefits. These are a fantastic multipurpose window treatment that simultaneously dampen noise, increase privacy from onlookers, and block out the sun or wind chill with ease.

The benefits of having window treatments

Once security, bushfire protection, and privacy are accounted for, you might be surprised to learn that smart window treatments have even more to offer your home. For example:

Accent the style of your home by leveraging the array of colours, textiles, and fittings available from top window treatment providers. A good-looking, well-kept home is very valuable in today's market.

Smart window treatments can improve the insulation of your home! By acting as a physical barrier between your home and the weather, window treatments reduce the heat lost - or let in - through your windows.

Similarly, they can help you save big on energy bills . Simply lower your window treatments before using the aircon to heat or cool your home. Without having to compete with the heat lost or gained through your windows, your air conditioner will consume less power. You're welcome!

The sun's harmful UV rays, left unchecked, can damage your furniture and carpets and cause premature fading. Window treatments offer UV protection and thus can extend the life of your interior fittings.

Roller shutters and outdoor blinds can also protect your home from inclement weather , preventing hailstones and debris from smashing your windows during a violent storm.

Window treatments help to keep insects and small wildlife out of your home. Plus, they can reduce the amount of dust that wafts in from outdoors. This is particularly useful if you live outside of the city.