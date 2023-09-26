Residents and farmers in the Northern Grampians, Pyrenees and Central Goldfields municipalities have grappled with unreliable surface catchment dams for their water needs.
To address this pressing issue, GWMWater is collaborating with the Pyrenees Shire Council to explore extending the Wimmera Mallee Pipeline to more than 350,000 hectares of land including Navarre, Stuart Mill, Avoca, Natte Yallock and Moonambel.
The study will look at options to provide a dependable rural water supply, utilising existing water infrastructure and storage where possible and considering how to accommodate future growth.
Authorities believe introducing a piped water supply could also provide significant environmental, social and economic benefits to the region.
This study, if proven feasible, would then proceed to a business case and identify funding partners and funding options at a future stage of the project.
A pipeline extension could reach into agricultural areas in the southern Wimmera and northeast Pyrenees, where productivity and growth could be enhanced through a more secure water supply.
The feasibility study is for a raw (non-potable) supply only and does not include potable (drinking) water upgrades.
For more information, visit https://gwmwater.org.au/swnep-study.
