Droughts are not good news, but they are a fact of life and not necessarily a bad thing either, says Elders boss Mark Allison.
"We tend to learn a lot about our farming and business capabilities and see a lot of innovation and efficiencies emerge from drought years," he said.
"However, it seems there's a unilateral line of thinking that dry means bad.
Mr Allison said fortunately, drought-prone El Nino years in one part of Australia were likely to be balanced by at least reasonable seasonal conditions in other regions.
He said Western Australia was a case in point at present.
He said the northern wheatbelt was too dry, the south-west had been too wet and many areas in between were enjoying a "Goldilocks season".
Mr Allison was unsure if dry and rainy season cycles were becoming notably more extreme, but said the business of agriculture was largely about "controlling what you can control".
"From my observation, a lot of people make the mistake of thinking the good years are going to last a bit longer than they ever do," he said.
"They naturally get disappointed when things change for the worse; we all do.
"Our flawed thinking tends to make the same assumptions about commodity prices, too.
"We expect grain and livestock markets to stay strong, or hope that they'll only drop 20 per cent.
