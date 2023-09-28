Investment or first home option

"This fibro-clad home has been a proven investment property with a long history of such over the last 15 plus years," said agent Bruce Mc Ilvride.
The "current expected rent is between $290 to $295 per week."
The home has split-system air-conditioning in the living area, while the kitchen and dining area has an electric oven, timber cupboards and lino flooring. The bathroom has a shower over the bath with a separate toilet, whilst the laundry is located near the dining area off the hallway and provides direct access to the rear yard.
"Located on a corner block, with easy access to the good-sized yard, at this price, it's worth considering as an investment property or it would also make a great first home."
