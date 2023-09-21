Home security basics: What Victorian residents need to know

This is branded content for RACV.
As a Victorian, you'll be more than happy to know that Melbourne has consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the world.
However, this doesn't mean that home security should be taken lightly.
With recent waves of home burglaries, it's become increasingly important for Victorian residents to reevaluate their home security strategies.
Today, we'll be sharing eight home security basics that will empower Victorian homeowners to fortify your home and protect what matters most.
When it comes to home security, your first line of defence is your doors and windows. And when it comes to keeping these entry points secure, nothing beats a secure lock.
Of course, choosing the right locks for your home will depend on a number of factors, including your security needs, the type of doors and windows you have, and your budget. If you are unsure, it's always a good idea to consult a locksmith in Melbourne or other regionally based security specialists.
Here are some of the secure locks that may be recommended to you by your locksmith:
Deadbolt locks
Deadbolt locks are a tried-and-true security staple for exterior (front and back) doors, as they provide an additional layer of protection compared to your standard lock.
A deadbolt's sturdy bolt extends deep into the door frame, making it practically impenetrable to forced entry. You can choose from single or double cylinder varieties, with the latter requiring a key for both sides.
Smart locks
Smart locks are increasingly becoming the norm in most Aussie households, offering the convenience of keyless entry and remote control via smartphone apps.
With a smart lock, you'll be able to open or close doors from practically anywhere, grant temporary access to guests, and receive real-time updates on door activity. The great news is that smart locks have become quite budget-friendly in recent years, making them a great choice for homeowners who want to level up their security game with some modern tech.
Window locks
With so much attention placed on doors, it can be all too easy to overlook window locks. Window locks come in a wide variety of styles to match different window types, such as latch locks for single and double-hung windows or folding locks for casement window frames.
Another major player in the home security game is the home security system. Modern home security systems offer a seriously impressive range of features and benefits, ranging from high definition security cameras, intrusion alarms, 24/7 monitoring, remote access and so much more.
These systems are also now more affordable than ever, making advanced home security accessible to homeowners with various budgets.
Additionally, many of these modern systems are scalable, allowing you to start with just the basics and expand your security setup as needed. This flexibility ensures that you can tailor your home security to your specific requirements, providing a customised solution that fits your lifestyle and priorities. So don't underestimate the value of a well-designed home security system in safeguarding your property and loved ones.
Installing some inexpensive motion detector lighting is also another great way of amping up your home security strategy. These lights are like the modern-day superheroes of outdoor lighting: they leap into action, bathing your surroundings in light the moment they detect movement.
But in all seriousness, motion detector lights are a fantastic addition to your home security toolkit - especially in regional Victoria, where street lighting may be in scarce supply. Motion detector lighting won't just startle potential intruders, but also enhance visibility in and around your property, reducing the chances of accidents and improving overall safety. Moreover, modern motion sensor lights are energy-efficient and often allow customisation of their sensitivity and duration, so you won't have to worry about an outrageous electricity bill anytime soon.
Did you know that securing your WiFi connection isn't just about ensuring that your neighbours can't sneakily piggyback on your internet?
While stopping those internet thieves dead in their tracks is indeed important, securing your connection also plays a much more critical role in preventing outsiders from accessing private information and connected home security devices.
If you, like most Victorians, use smart home gadgets or a home security system that relies on the internet, an unsecured WiFi connection could very well expose these devices to potential hacks or unauthorised control. However, the good news is that you don't have to leave yourself vulnerable, and securing your network is as easy as:
When it comes to keeping our homes secure, many of us focus on front and back entrances, often forgetting that the garage can be a vulnerable point of access.
This entrypoint is one that intruders often favour, thanks to its relatively lower level of security compared to main entrances. Not to mention, garages often contain an assortment of items, from power tools and gadgets, to spare furniture and sports equipment, all of which can be enticing targets for thieves.
To ensure that your garage is secure, make it a habit to lock both interior and exterior doors at all times. Speaking of locks, you should also invest in high-quality locks for your garage doors, including deadbolt locks or smart locks for added security.
Additionally, consider leaving your garage remote in your house, instead of in your car's glove box. That way, a burglar can't smash your windows and grab it out of your car.
Alternatively, if you access your garage with a security code, be sure to keep your code a secret and never enter it in the presence of neighbours, visitors, or delivery people. By practising these security measures, you not only protect your garage and its contents but also maintain the overall security of your home.
Gardeners, this one's for you. While you might be busy tending to your gorgeous garden, it's essential to also consider how your landscaping choices can impact the safety of your Victorian home. To prioritise landscaping for safety, make it a point to regularly trim bushes, trees and any other overgrown plants.
This ensures that your landscaping doesn't obstruct clear sightlines from windows and doors, preventing potential hiding spots for intruders. Not to mention, overgrown branches and foliage may serve as tempting climbing points for trouble makers, providing them with access to upper levels of your property.
Additionally, strategically placing thorny bushes or prickly plants such as roses, bougainvillaeas, or honey locusts near entry points can naturally deter intruders (unless they want to end up with more scratches than they bargained for), enhancing both the aesthetics and security of your property.
If you want to ensure that you're never in a situation where you've locked yourself out of your house, then keeping spare keys in a lockbox is a great way to bypass this all too common predicament. No more leaving spare keys under a doormat or flower pot, as these are often the first places that intruders and burglars will gravitate towards.
Instead, invest in a quality lockbox which you can easily find online, or at your local hardware store. Lockboxes typically have combination locks, allowing only those with the correct code to access spare keys.
When choosing your lockbox, ensure that you choose one that is made of sturdy materials, such as hardened steel, to withstand harsh weather conditions and tampering attempts. Oh, and don't forget to place your lockbox in an inconspicuous location on your property, away from prying eyes. This makes it much harder for potential intruders to locate and tamper with it.
Finally, investing in a home safe is a great way to keep your valuable items, documents and other cherished possessions safe and secure in the unlikely (but always possible) event that your home experiences a break-in. Not to mention, a quality safe will keep your belongings safe from not just intruders, but also other disasters such as fires, floods and the lot.
When choosing a home safe, be sure to consider factors such as size, fire and waterproof ratings, and ease of access. It's also wise to look into the cash or insurance rating of your safe, as this will help determine the level of protection it offers for your valuable items. Nothing is more valuable than peace of mind, so don't wait until it's too late - make that investment today.
And here you have it - the top home security basics that every Victorian resident needs to know to keep your property and loved ones safe and secure. Remember, home security is not just about peace of mind; it's about creating a safe haven where you can thrive. So take these steps and enjoy the confidence of a well-protected home.
