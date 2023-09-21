Home security basics: What Victorian residents need to know

But in all seriousness, motion detector lights are a fantastic addition to your home security toolkit - especially in regional Victoria, where street lighting may be in scarce supply. Motion detector lighting won't just startle potential intruders, but also enhance visibility in and around your property, reducing the chances of accidents and improving overall safety. Moreover, modern motion sensor lights are energy-efficient and often allow customisation of their sensitivity and duration, so you won't have to worry about an outrageous electricity bill anytime soon.