The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

New GCA president keen to continue cricket's growth

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the 2022-23 Grampians Cricket Association Grand Final with new president Matthew Dean. File picture/picture supplied
Action from the 2022-23 Grampians Cricket Association Grand Final with new president Matthew Dean. File picture/picture supplied

Much like the successful Australian cricket team, new Grampians Cricket Association president Matthew Dean is keen to let the bat and ball do all the talking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.