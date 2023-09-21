Much like the successful Australian cricket team, new Grampians Cricket Association president Matthew Dean is keen to let the bat and ball do all the talking.
With less than six weeks until the possible start of the 2023-24 season, Dean is excited to pull on the whites and watch the first delivery of the season.
"It is a fairly even competition at the moment, it's anyone's guess who will win the premiership at the end of the season," he said.
"Anyone can win on the right day, which is a real positive for the Grampians Cricket Association."
Dean said currently 20 teams are entered in the upcoming season - nine senior sides, four under 16 side and seven under 14 sides.
"The outgoing committee have done a great job making sure they leave with a strong competition," he said.
"It's been a smooth transition.
"I just hope I can maintain the level of professionalism while looking for new ways to increase numbers across all levels."
Dean is no stranger to presidency, having held the position at the Rhymney/Moyston Cricket Club before putting his hand up with GCA.
This cricket season will be the first on PlayHQ, which replaced Mycricket after 14 years.
